Top track

FANTASEA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

mehro - Reason To Live Tour

Songbyrd
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

FANTASEA
Got a code?

About

Pronounced “marrow,” the name mehro encapsulates their goal of seeping into the literal DNA of listeners. “The concept was born from bone marrow: It’s essential for us to live, but we never see it,” recalls mehro. “I hope my music can be the marrow of some...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

mehro, King Isis

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.