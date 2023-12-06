DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JAZZ CLAB è l'appuntamento fisso dedicato al jazz del mercoledì sera al Bachelite cLab.
In questa serata ospitiamo una formazione di un maestro del Jazz
La formazione è composta da due giovani musicisti e un veterano del jazz italiano: Attilio Costantin...
