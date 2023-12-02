DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrating Evissimax's first release on Funclab Records, "Loud Whisper", out on the 29th of November.
Support by Ayce Bio.
Doors open at 10PM.
