Evissimax - Loud Whisper Release Party

ARCA
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Celebrating Evissimax's first release on Funclab Records, "Loud Whisper", out on the 29th of November.

Support by Ayce Bio.

Doors open at 10PM.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Overdub Srls.
evissimax

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

