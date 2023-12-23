DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
Crasher started in the summer of 2019 when Dave Mead stood up from the drums to yell disjointed lyrics about broken relationships over some angular chords from a Sovtek Halfstack. Jordan Krimston ca...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.