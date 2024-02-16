DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ian Asher

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
From $19
About

Project 91 & Club Rudy's Present: Ian Asher - Live at LPR on Friday, February 16th, 2024

Project 91 & Club Rudy's Present: Ian Asher, live at LPR. Join us for a night at LPR for an intimate boiler room // in the round set by Ian Asher. All Tickets grant y...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91 & Club Rudy's
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ian Asher

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

