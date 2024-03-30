DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ignite

Le Molotov
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IGNITE

[Melodic Hardcore - USA]

En 2019, IGNITE, institution punk et hardcore californienne d'Orange County, était un groupe à la croisée des chemins. En 25 ans, IGNITE a pris ses fondations hardcore et les a non seulement transformées en le son d'un g...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

