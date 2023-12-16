DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop di Serigrafia w/ Varsi Art&Lab

Varsi Art&Lab
Sat, 16 Dec, 2:01 pm
WorkshopRoma
€165The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Workshop di stampa serigrafica: sperimenta la sovrapposizione del colore

Durante questo laboratorio i partecipanti conosceranno le basi della tecnica di stampa serigrafica a due livelli su carta: dopo una panoramica sulle componenti del laboratorio si pas...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Varsi Art&Lab

Via Di Affogalasino 34, 00148 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open2:01 pm

