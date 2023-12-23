DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Queen's Xmas Pop Party - Free Tickets

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 23 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On the last Saturday before Xmas we invite you to our Xmas pop party. Expect all your favourite yuletide bangers thrown in with club classics and pop anthems.

Perfect way to get merry this Xmas!

Free Entry tickets before 11pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

