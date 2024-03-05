Top track

Glitterer at Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
CA$24.42

About

Glitterer returns to Toronto to celebrate their all new LP.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

Glitterer, Glixen

Venue

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

