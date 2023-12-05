DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUGAR RUSH - DON'T GET ADDITED

Musicbox Lisboa
Tue, 5 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€10.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sugar Rush - Don't Get Addicted: Our Tuesday feel like a Friday, We promise! An event that aims to break taboos and boundaries, challenging the weekday monotony and unleashing your imagination.

Get ready for a world of treats that will make you feel like...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:59 pm

