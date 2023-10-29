Top track

Tyla - Water

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween Paint 'n Party

Brickhouse Social
Sun, 29 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £14.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tyla - Water
Got a code?

About

Paint, sip, and spook the night away at the stunning Brick House Roof Terrace!

What's Included:

3 hours of guided painting from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Glow Party with International DJs from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Deliciously wicked cocktails and mocktails

Co Read more

Presented by Out of Office

Lineup

Venue

Brickhouse Social

11-13 New Wakefield St, Manchester M1 5NP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.