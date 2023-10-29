DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Paint, sip, and spook the night away at the stunning Brick House Roof Terrace!
What's Included:
3 hours of guided painting from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Glow Party with International DJs from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Deliciously wicked cocktails and mocktails
Co
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.