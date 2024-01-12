Top track

Old Thing Back (feat. Ja Rule and Ralph Tresvant)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE GREAT SKI LODGE PARTY FT. CHEAT CODES, MATOMA & MORE

Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $44.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Old Thing Back (feat. Ja Rule and Ralph Tresvant)
Got a code?

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

As is now tradition, we will be transforming The Great Hall into an immersive Winter Ski Lodge to celebrate the holiday season.

On Friday, January 12th, we’re back for year two decorating the...

Presented by Avant Gardner & Project 91

Lineup

2
Autograf, Cheat Codes, Deerock and 2 more

Venue

Great Hall at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.