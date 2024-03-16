Top track

Mechanical Bull

Hutch plus Safari Inn

The Piper
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£6.50

About

If you want to see “a band as good as ‘Rumors’-era Fleetwood Mac” jump aboard the train to twang town and strap in, we’re going to the moon...with HUTCH

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piper.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hutch, Safari Inn

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

