Mechanical Bull

Hutch

The Piper
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£6.50

Mechanical Bull
Event information

Hutch bring their brand of jangly-psych back to the Piper once more.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Piper.

Lineup

Hutch

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

