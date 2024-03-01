Top track

honey thighs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

strongboi

Lido
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

honey thighs
Got a code?

About

Last show of strongboi's first ever European Tour in their hometown of Berlin.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by strongboi.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

strongboi

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.