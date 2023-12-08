DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HOT GIRL SUMMER CLUB

Uebel & Gefährlich
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyHamburg
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DJ FOXY
ASINABINGH
DJ BABYBLADE

Musikgenres: Afrobeats, 2000er, Dancehall, Breakbeat
Abendkasse: 22€

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.