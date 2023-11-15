DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
TalkTorino
L'evoluzione di una squadra.

La Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri, chiamata anche Chieri '76 Volleyball, è una società pallavolistica femminile italiana con sede a Chieri e che milita nel campionato di Serie A1. A Casa Tennis, la squadra ci racconta il viaggio e...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

