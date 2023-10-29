Top track

Sunset Sessions ft. Danny Daze

Elixir Orlando
Sun, 29 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$18.44

Event information

Sunset Sessions at Elixir Orlando showcases house and techno djs from around the world on an iconic outdoor patio—every Sunday.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.

Lineup

Danny Daze

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

