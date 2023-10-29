DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kick-arse London-Irish psycho-ceilidh NECK celebrate Halloween live at The World's End, FREE ENTRY 🤘 See you there!
"As if The Clash were born on The Emerald Isle!"
Listen 🎶 neck.ie
🔗 facebook.com/Neck.PsychoCeilidh
This is an 18+ event
