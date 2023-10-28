DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Urbano 1

Nova Club Catania
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:30 pm
DJCatania
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DJ SET:

HALFHEAD

BIJEI

TOO2REAL

BIO:

In collaboration with wegoing.sound, chapter 1 of the exclusive urban party powered by 4422 & BASEMENT.

International guests, cool people, cool environment.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Nova club

Venue

Nova Club Catania

Vicolo Flavio Gioia 16, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.