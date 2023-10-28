DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eccedenze - performance "Oltrepassare le misure"

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:30 pm
TheatreMilano
ECCEDENZE - performance "Oltrepassare le misure"

E' la performance del collettivo Ekusa che proponiamo da Germi il 28 ottobre.

È un lavoro delicato e potente in cui la creazione di un legame con il pubblico risulta centrale. L'intimità sta alla base dell

Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Venue

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

