Killowen Pub Therapy - Listening Party

The George Tavern
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, album signings , and drinks at KiLLOWEN's exclusive listening party.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by KiLLOWEN.

Lineup

KiLLOWEN

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
150 capacity

