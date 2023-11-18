Top track

Antam showcase : Sonic Resistance

La Java
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après leur dernier showcase à Barcelone, Antam records nous fait le plaisir de poser ses valises à Belleville.

Le label français dirigé par 2 valeures sûres de la scène locale : Antoine Sy et Bassam, s'est fait une place de choix dans la scène internation Read more

Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Bassam, Antoine Sy, Sonic Resistance

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

