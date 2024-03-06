DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chump's: Olga Koch 'Prawn Cocktail'

Margate Arts Club
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£15
Event information

Olga Koch: Prawn Cocktail

Olga Koch turned 30, got a master's degree, went on an adult gap year, got salmonella, lost herself, found herself and washed it all down with a delicious prawn cocktail. Think less Eat Pray Love and more Shake Scream Cry.

Presented by Chump's Comedy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Olga Koch

Venue

Margate Arts Club

276 Northdown Road, Margate, Margate, CT9 2PT, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

