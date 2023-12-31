Top track

NYE FT. TINLICKER (DJ SET) + BOOKA SHADE (LIVE) & MORE

The Brooklyn Hangar
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
About

DDP, DEG & EMW PRESENT: NYE 2024
TINLICKER (DJ SET) + BOOKS SHADE (LIVE) + SOHMI + ROMAIN GARCIA + NAZ
21+ // DOORS: 9PM // CURFEW: 430AM

VIP INQUIRES: vip@degpresents.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by EMW Music Group LLC.

Lineup

2
Tinlicker, SOHMI, Naz and 2 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Hangar

2 52nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

