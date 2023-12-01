DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mike & Vittorio’s Guide to Parenting XMAS LIVE

The Bill Murray
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mike & Vittorio present their first London live show. A Christmas Special!

Come down for some great Christmas parenting advice.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Vittorio Angelone, Mike Rice

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

