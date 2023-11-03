Top track

The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now

Forever Young!

Two Palms
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Join us for the launch night of the newest Indie night in town at the brand new Two Palms venue in Hackney.

All people over 18 are welcome as we spin a wide range from The Beatles to The 1975

The Indie club night for all generations.

We play ...

Presented by Hand of Glory.

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

