foundation.fm 5th birthday

MOKO
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

foundation.fm turns 5 and we want to celebrate with you & what better place than at JUMBI's very own new sister-bar MOKO. 8 till late.

line-up TBA but keep your eyes peeled. expect the very best all female, queer and non binary line-up.

Presented by FOUNDATION FM.
Venue

MOKO

39b Markfield Road, Haringey, London, N15 4QA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

