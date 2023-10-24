DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Abbiamo iniziato la stagione con il Karaoke, perseveriamo!
Torna l’appuntamento settimanale con la serata dedicata a tuttə voi stanchə di esibirvi davanti al flacone del bagnoschiuma!
Scaldate le ugole, ci vediamo al Mercato!
Ingresso gratuito.
Vi rico
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.