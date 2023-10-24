DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Karaoke

Mercato Sonato
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Abbiamo iniziato la stagione con il Karaoke, perseveriamo!

Torna l’appuntamento settimanale con la serata dedicata a tuttə voi stanchə di esibirvi davanti al flacone del bagnoschiuma!

Scaldate le ugole, ci vediamo al Mercato!

Ingresso gratuito.

Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

