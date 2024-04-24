Top track

Sunset Blvd

Donna Blue

Le Hasard Ludique
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Avec la sortie du tout nouveau single « Fantasy Girl », le duo pop Donna Blue dévoile un nouvel univers sensuel et atmosphérique, à découvrir le 24 avril 2024 au Hasard Ludique!

Leur musique rappelle Nancy & Lee, Serge Gainsbourg et Julee Cruise - tout en...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

