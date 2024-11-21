Top track

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Theia

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Factory Town
Thu, 21 Nov 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
Event information

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are touching down at Factory Town November 2024.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Space Invaders
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

