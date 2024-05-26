Top track

Running Away

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cross The Tracks 2024

Brockwell Park
Sun, 26 May 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £61.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Running Away
Got a code?

About

Cross The Tracks is the ultimate destination for everything jazz, funk, soul and hip-hop. Immerse yourself in a diverse lineup of heritage legends, current icons, and new artists we know you’ll love. Grab your one-way ticket to London’s best day festival....

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Cross The Tracks.

Lineup

22
BadBadNotGood, En Vogue, Eve and 22 more

Venue

Brockwell Park

Dulwich Rd, London SE24 0PA
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
10000 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.