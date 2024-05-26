DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cross The Tracks is the ultimate destination for everything jazz, funk, soul and hip-hop. Immerse yourself in a diverse lineup of heritage legends, current icons, and new artists we know you’ll love. Grab your one-way ticket to London’s best day festival....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.