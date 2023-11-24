DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Recién aterrizado de su gira por Argentina, 2G1B presenta en Dembooty su próximo trabajo Música de Computadora II, un live set enteramente producido con 2 laptops Toshiba de 1998 y Adlib Tracker II, un tracker de síntesis FM. Espera ritmos rotos, bajo***...
