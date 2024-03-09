Top track

Postino - Blu

Postino

Viper Theatre
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsFirenze
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo 4 anni di assenza Postino torna con il suo secondo album "L'ordine delle cose da dire" e lo porterà sul palco di Viper - Firenze, il 9 marzo 2024, con un concerto speciale

Tutte le età
Presentato da Kashmir Music e la:limonaia .
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Postino

Venue

Viper Theatre

Via Pistoiese, 309, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

