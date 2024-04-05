Top track

Le Boom

POPUP!
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente Le Boom le 5 avril 2024 au POPUP!

La musique de Le Boom retrace les hauts et les bas d’un été de fêtes à la maison – entre amis, canettes à la main, avec le bourdonnement d’une enceinte Bluetooth en fond sonore.

Après avoir joué à Reading...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Le Boom

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

