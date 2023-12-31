DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kings and Queens and Guillotines.
Mais Oui! There is revolution in the air, but this New Year's Eve we say “Let them Eat Cake” as the Hotel Congress transforms into the Court of Versailles, for a night of palace intrigue and powdered wigs. Are you among t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.