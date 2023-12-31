DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Let Them Eat Cake: New Year's Eve at Hotel Congress

Hotel Congress
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyTucson
From $60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kings and Queens and Guillotines.

Mais Oui! There is revolution in the air, but this New Year's Eve we say “Let them Eat Cake” as the Hotel Congress transforms into the Court of Versailles, for a night of palace intrigue and powdered wigs. Are you among t...

This is a 21+ event
311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

