CONCIERTO DE KOLA & YAKTAK

Independance Club
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Conoce el concierto de KOLA junto a YAKTAK en el escenario de _. KOLA es una cantante ucraniana cuyas canciones llegan a lo más profundo del alma a todos los que han tenido la oportunidad de escucharlas al menos una vez.

Desde el comienzo de la invasión...

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Independance Club.

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

