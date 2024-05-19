Top track

Vieux Farka Touré

Barbican Hall
Sun, 19 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £34.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vieux Farka Touré has firmly cemented his name and star power alongside his esteemed father Ali Farka Touré, both in songwriting and masterful guitarwork: oscillating artfully between Malian Folk, with the unique instrumentation and style of Songhai's deep...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Earth Cruises.

Lineup

Vieux Farka Touré

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity

