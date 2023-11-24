Top track

Step Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Macka B

Mercato Sonato
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Step Up
Got a code?

About

Artista reggae nato in Gran Bretagna, con una carriera trentennale alle spalle tra Giamaica e Uk, MACKA B è uno dei più influenti dancehall toaster inglesi di sempre.

I suoi testi si ispirano a contenuti politici e di giustizia sociale e veicolano, inoltr...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Macka B

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.