Top track

Jimi Jules - My City's On Fire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jimi Jules & Arodes on Fayer

Marina Beach Club Valencia
Sat, 2 Dec, 4:30 pm
DJValencia
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jimi Jules - My City's On Fire
Got a code?

About

Jimi Jules y Arodes serán nuestros invitados del próximo sábado 2 de diciembre en Marina Beach Club Valencia

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fayer Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Jimi Jules, Arodes, Edu Imbernon and 3 more

Venue

Marina Beach Club Valencia

Carrer Marina Real Juan Carlos I, s/n, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.