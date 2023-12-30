DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rumble - 50 ans du Hip Hop

211
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tu n’attends pas le jour de l’an pour t’amuser ? Tu n’as pas l’envie ou les moyens de dépenser une fortune pour passer une pure soirée ? Rejoins-nous SAMEDI 30 DECEMBRE pour célébrer le FINAL ROUND des 50 ANS de la culture HIP HOP 🎶🎤📼🪩

Nous t’emmènero...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par croixement pour tous.

Lineup

1
Dj Tal, Lord Issa, DJ Noise and 1 more

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.