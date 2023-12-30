DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tu n’attends pas le jour de l’an pour t’amuser ? Tu n’as pas l’envie ou les moyens de dépenser une fortune pour passer une pure soirée ? Rejoins-nous SAMEDI 30 DECEMBRE pour célébrer le FINAL ROUND des 50 ANS de la culture HIP HOP 🎶🎤📼🪩
Nous t’emmènero...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.