SPECIAL GUEST
LILY HUU
YEMZ
Bristol: we're back at our beloved Strange Brew for a pre-christmas bash.
We've picked out some faves to grace the Keep Hush platform over the years: Lily Huu, Yemz and a very special guest.
Expect soulful garage and breaks...
