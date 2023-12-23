DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Keep Hush Bristol Xmas Special

Strange Brew
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBristol
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SPECIAL GUEST

LILY HUU

YEMZ

Bristol: we're back at our beloved Strange Brew for a pre-christmas bash.

We've picked out some faves to grace the Keep Hush platform over the years: Lily Huu, Yemz and a very special guest.

Expect soulful garage and breaks...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Keep Hush.

Lineup

Yemz, Special Guest

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.