Margo Cilker - Tehachapi

Margo Cilker

Zebulon
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Margo Cilker

Margo Cilker’s sophomore album, Valley of Heart’s Delight, refers to a place she can’t return: California’s Santa Clara Valley, as it was known before the orchards were paved over and became more famous for Silicon than apricots. In this 11-s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Margo Cilker

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

