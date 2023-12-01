Top track

Money for the Girl - Tommiboy​ and Nnls Acid Cut

Disco Stupenda w/ Maurice Mc Gee

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MILANO,

Venerdì 1 Dicembre all’Apollo Club continua il viaggio nell’epoca d’oro della discoteca italiana.

Questa notte l’ospite stupendo è Maurice McGee, cantante italo-americano, autore del brano “Do I Do”, masterpiece della disco music made in...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tommiboy, Maurice Gee

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

