The Orb

Komedia Bath
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£27.50

About

Thirty-five years since Alex Paterson lit the multi-coloured touchpaper on The Orb’s interstellar space odyssey, he continues to swerve, becoming his own tribute act by never standing still and preparing a cluster of fresh new projects.

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult).
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Orb

Venue

Komedia Bath

22-23 Westgate St, Bath BA1 1EP, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

