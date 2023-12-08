DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Wanna Party: Donae'o, Scratchclart + More

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brixton… We Wanna Party!!

Lose yourself in the vibes of Amapiano, UK Funky & beyond as pioneers and tastemakers showcase a night of heaters and relentless energy in the club.

The front room will feature a collective of DJs showcasing the best in Hip-Hop,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

Donae’o

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

