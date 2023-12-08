DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UK Funky vs Amapiano: Donae'o, Scratchclart + More

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£11
About

Brixton… We Wanna Party!!

Get ready to immerse yourself in the infectious vibes of Amapiano, UK Funky, and beyond as pioneers and tastemakers converge for a night of scintillating beats and relentless energy in the heart of Brixton.

Headlining this elect...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

2
Donae’o, Scratchclart, DJ Skyla Tylaa and 2 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

