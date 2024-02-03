DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For the first time ever our street dancers and our contemporary dancers are working together to bring you our dance show, Elements.
Using the four elements earth, air, fire and water as a stimulus you can expect to see some beautiful, energetic and powerf...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.