DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elements

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 2:45 pm
ArtLondon
From £1.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

For the first time ever our street dancers and our contemporary dancers are working together to bring you our dance show, Elements.

Using the four elements earth, air, fire and water as a stimulus you can expect to see some beautiful, energetic and powerf...

U (Suitable for all)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.

Lineup

Venue

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.