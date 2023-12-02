DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Softjaw and Hoopjail will be joining us at our studio for a live taping and free show Saturday 12/2! We'll be filming a few songs followed by a live performance from each artist. Free beer, Doors at 7, Hoopjail at 8, Softjaw at 9, wrapped at 10, so be here...
